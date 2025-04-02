Occupants refuse to evacuate their wounded in Zaporizhzhia region - "Atesh"
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian command refuses to evacuate wounded soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers use tactics of small groups, where the wounded are simply abandoned.
The military command of the Russian Federation decided to abandon the evacuation of its wounded soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", reports UNN.
"Agent "Atesh" from among the servicemen of the 70th MSP of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation reports that the command has decided to abandon the evacuation of wounded soldiers
It is also noted that the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region are increasingly using tactics of small groups without the use of equipment, so in case of injury, no one will leave and take them.
If earlier the command at least in words gave hope for a return from the assault, now it openly states that they will not risk equipment for the sake of several soldiers - the wounded have no chance
The partisans note that this attitude has seriously undermined the morale of the soldiers.
Many are looking for an opportunity to avoid such orders or transfer to other units
