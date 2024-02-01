Russian serviceman who tortured residents of Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison

The court sentenced to 12 years in prison a Russian serviceman who, since the beginning of the occupation of Kherson region, has been involved in the detention and torture of local residents with a pro-Ukrainian position. This was reportedby the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports

the court found the Russian serviceman guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 28, part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) in a special trial. The maximum sentence for this crime is 12 years in prison. - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that prosecutors in court proved that from the beginning of the occupation of the Kherson region, a serviceman of one of the units of the Russian armed forces was appointed "commandant-commander of the garrison" stationed in the village of Lazurne.

"The convict personally, as well as by providing instructions and orders, participated in the detention and torture of local residents with a pro-Ukrainian position, and illegally seized real estate," the prosecutor's office added.

According to the investigators, the convict and other servicemen of the aggressor country detained the head of one of the village councils of Skadovsk district and kept him in the basement, where he was systematically beaten, threatened with death and shot over his head, imitating an execution. The man was demanded to provide information about pro-Ukrainian activists and local residents, and was coerced into cooperation.

Recall

