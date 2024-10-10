A man will be tried in Kherson for participating in illegal elections of the occupiers

A man will be tried in Kherson for participating in illegal elections. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors' offices of Kherson region and Skadovsk district sent to court an indictment against a local resident who voluntarily became a member of an illegal government body.

The investigation found that in September 2023, the man participated in illegal elections to the "council of deputies of the Skadovsk municipal district" from the United russia political party. After the "elections", he received a "mandate of a deputy of the first convocation".

In November 2023, the accused submitted his candidacy for the position of "head of the Skadovsk municipal district". In this role, he approved the composition of the personnel commission, the rules of improvement, as well as provisions relating to the establishment, reorganization or liquidation of enterprises and the distribution of revenues to the "budget".