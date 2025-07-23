Klymenko announced another meeting of law enforcement officers at the Prosecutor General's Office next week

Next week, the Prosecutor General's Office will host a meeting of representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies who were present today at a meeting with the President to develop common solutions for further cooperation. This was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Context

Today, Zelensky held a meeting with SAP and NABU to discuss the necessary administrative and legislative solutions that will strengthen the work of each institution.

Why did the President gather us? The main thing is the relations among law enforcement agencies. Because there are many opinions that there are misunderstandings, accusations, dissatisfaction with something, and he wanted to hear us, each one. Everyone spoke with their assessment of the situation that occurred. The President tried to understand this and listen to everyone, and most importantly - to unite us all - Klymenko said.

In particular, it was mentioned that the bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances in Martial Law Conditions", adopted yesterday, specifically introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Therefore, next week, we will meet at the Prosecutor General's Office in the same composition as we met with the President. The President gave us two weeks for meetings, negotiations, and so on, so that in two weeks we could come to him and tell him how we will work. What changes are needed so that everyone can work without duplicating functions. We are preparing our proposals on what needs to be included in the legislation - the Minister of Internal Affairs reported.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system and ensure the inevitability of punishment. This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.