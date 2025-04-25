In India, the houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were blown up after an attack in Kashmir: details

$41.690.02
Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
07:40 AM • 2470 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 16995 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30700 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

April 24, 04:02 PM • 70072 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68715 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84931 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175713 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185248 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269088 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 01:00 PM • 111588 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 11934 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 13173 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 17206 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 22774 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 18463 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 17000 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 100365 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269089 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 159557 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
April 23, 12:40 PM • 212776 views
Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kharkiv

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 3170 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 28471 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 36577 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 68637 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 98416 views
Shahed-136

Euro

Kalibr (missile family)

KAB-250

Cryptocurrency

In India, the houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were blown up after an attack in Kashmir: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

The Indian government has demolished the homes of members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, allegedly involved in the attack in Kashmir. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In India, the houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were blown up after an attack in Kashmir: details

Explosions occurred in India in the homes of members of the Pakistani group "Lashkar-e-Taiba", who are likely involved in the attack in Kashmir. This was reported by Press Trust of India (PTI), reports UNN.

Details

The houses are located in the Jammu and Kashmir region. As a result of the explosion on Thursday, April 24, the buildings were destroyed. Officials said that security forces were searching the houses of two terrorists: Adil Hussein Tokar and Asif Sheikh. It was then that the explosives, which had already been planted in the houses, went off.

Other details are not yet reported.

Addition

Lashkar-e-Taiba is an Islamist terrorist organization founded in 1989. The organization's goal is to separate Kashmir from India: today it is banned in the EU, USA, India, Pakistan, Great Britain, Russia and Australia.

Context

On Thursday, April 24, shots rang out on the border between India and Pakistan. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating relations between the two countries after the terrorist attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured 17 others.

Indian and Pakistani media write that both countries, which have nuclear weapons, are on the verge of war.

There have been tense relations between the countries since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both India and Pakistan consider it their territory. In the second half of the 20th century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between the countries.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media24.04.25, 19:35 • 10370 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

India
Pakistan
