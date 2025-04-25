In India, the houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were blown up after an attack in Kashmir: details

Explosions occurred in India in the homes of members of the Pakistani group "Lashkar-e-Taiba", who are likely involved in the attack in Kashmir. This was reported by Press Trust of India (PTI), reports UNN.

The houses are located in the Jammu and Kashmir region. As a result of the explosion on Thursday, April 24, the buildings were destroyed. Officials said that security forces were searching the houses of two terrorists: Adil Hussein Tokar and Asif Sheikh. It was then that the explosives, which had already been planted in the houses, went off.

Other details are not yet reported.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is an Islamist terrorist organization founded in 1989. The organization's goal is to separate Kashmir from India: today it is banned in the EU, USA, India, Pakistan, Great Britain, Russia and Australia.

On Thursday, April 24, shots rang out on the border between India and Pakistan. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating relations between the two countries after the terrorist attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured 17 others.

Indian and Pakistani media write that both countries, which have nuclear weapons, are on the verge of war.

There have been tense relations between the countries since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both India and Pakistan consider it their territory. In the second half of the 20th century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between the countries.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

