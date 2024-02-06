Researchers reveal secrets of smallpox viruses and hope for success of future therapy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Researchers reveal secrets of smallpox viruses and hope for success of future therapy

Kyiv

Researchers have uncovered the secrets of smallpox virus architecture using cryo-electron microscopy and molecular modeling, finding the key protein A10 that determines the structure of the viral core, and hoping that this will help in the future development of antiviral treatments.

A team of researchers from the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology (ISTA) has unraveled the secrets of the poxvirus core architecture. This is especially relevant in light of the emergence of monkeypox cases in different countries. The results of the new study may become the basis for new drugs.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.

Details

A team of scientists from the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology (ISTA) has recognized a number of interesting patterns in the architecture of the poxvirus core by combining various cryo-electron microscopy techniques with molecular modeling.

Poxviruses can only be infectious when their viral core is fully formed. Therefore, it was important to find out what the "poxvirus core", the common core of clinically relevant smallpox viruses, consists of, and how its individual components are composed and how they work. This was stated by Florian Schur, associate professor at ISTA and lead author of the study. study, description of the problem.

Schur and his team are currently investigating the missing link: a protein called A10. The ISTA team has discovered that A10 is one of the basic building blocks of the poxvirus core, which is one of the central building blocks common to all clinically relevant poxviruses.

The team focused on calculating predictive models of the main candidate proteins using the now well-known AI-based molecular modeling tool AlphaFold.

We have integrated many of the most advanced cryo-EM techniques available today with AlphaFold molecular modeling. (...) This has given us for the first time a detailed global view of the poxvirus core, the "vault" or "bioreactor" within the virus that surrounds the viral genome and releases it into infected cells

- explains Shur.

Treatment of the wounded: funding is to be increased several times in a number of areas

Using electron cryotomography, researchers can reconstruct 3D volumes of a biological sample as large as an entire virus.

The researchers were able to fit AlphaFold models to the observed shapes and identify the molecules that make up the core of the poxvirus.

Among them, the central candidate protein A10 stood out as one of the main components.

We found that A10 defines key structural elements of the poxvirus core

 explains Julia Dutler from the ISTA team .

Researchers have developed protocols to purify the complete viral core while optimizing these samples for structural studies. 

It was extremely difficult to study these viral cores structurally. But fortunately, our persistence and optimism paid off

- said Jesse Hansen, a member of the research team.

Scientists now hope for future progress in creating drugs that prevent the smallpox virus core from assembling or even cause it to break down and not release viral DNA during infection.

Image

Today's findings can provide a knowledge platform for future therapies.

Ultimately, basic research on viruses, such as the one conducted here, allows us to be better prepared for possible future virus outbreaks

- concludes Shur.

Recall

In human remains from 2000 years ago, in South America, research scientists discovered a subspecies of the bacterium that causes syphilis. Analysis of these DNAs from 4 people showed that they were infected with a subspecies of T. pallidum, which may have been the ancestor of T. pallidum endemicum, which causes Bedell's disease (non-venereal endemic syphilis).

Specific proteins have been identified in patients suffering from "long term covid". This can be used to better diagnose the problem and possibly for more targeted treatment.

The incidence of dengue fever is growing rapidly around the world, which is a cause for concern for the WHO. Climate change is exacerbating this threat.

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
pivdenna-amerykaSouth America

