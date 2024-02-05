Treatment of the wounded: funding is to be increased several times in a number of areas

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102725 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129881 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130705 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276587 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167031 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245137 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102395 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91501 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88331 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 100114 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276594 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245144 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255794 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241642 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8566 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129889 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103988 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120388 views
Treatment of the wounded: funding is to be increased several times in a number of areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30547 views

According to the first deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, funding for the treatment of wounded soldiers in some areas will increase several times.

Last year, we managed to improve the level of medical support. In the near future, the issues of military food and salaries for medical workers will be considered.

Iryna Konstankevych, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, told about this telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Based on the results of last year's work. We managed to achieve results together with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense to increase the funds allocated for the medical tariff for the treatment of the wounded. In particular, the tariff for a number of diseases and injuries has been increased several times, which is a positive development

A representative of the Party for the Future parliamentary group said that the issues on which the PIC is focused include those that have been the subject of complaints - the lack of proper medicines, problems with prosthetics, and lack of proper nutrition. The next meetings of the PIC will be devoted to resolving these issues, the MP said.

Our meetings will be devoted to the issue of nutrition for the military and the wounded. The next issue is to increase the salaries of employees of medical institutions located in the frontline area, because, unfortunately, we see big problems with salaries and additional payments there, and this issue needs to be addressed immediately. The third set of questions concerns prosthetics, because unfortunately, we realize how many people are in need of prosthetics and how expensive it is to provide them and rehabilitate them.

 

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization

The German general said that Ukraine needs to step up mobilizationto replace losses and renew the army. He is confident that Ukraine will win the war and emphasizes the importance of maintaining unity within the country.

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev05.02.24, 13:50 • 37253 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarHealth

Contact us about advertising