Treatment of the wounded: funding is to be increased several times in a number of areas

Last year, we managed to improve the level of medical support. In the near future, the issues of military food and salaries for medical workers will be considered.

Iryna Konstankevych, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, told about this telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Based on the results of last year's work. We managed to achieve results together with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense to increase the funds allocated for the medical tariff for the treatment of the wounded. In particular, the tariff for a number of diseases and injuries has been increased several times, which is a positive development - Iryna Konstankevych said.

A representative of the Party for the Future parliamentary group said that the issues on which the PIC is focused include those that have been the subject of complaints - the lack of proper medicines, problems with prosthetics, and lack of proper nutrition. The next meetings of the PIC will be devoted to resolving these issues, the MP said.

Our meetings will be devoted to the issue of nutrition for the military and the wounded. The next issue is to increase the salaries of employees of medical institutions located in the frontline area, because, unfortunately, we see big problems with salaries and additional payments there, and this issue needs to be addressed immediately. The third set of questions concerns prosthetics, because unfortunately, we realize how many people are in need of prosthetics and how expensive it is to provide them and rehabilitate them. - said Iryna Konstankevych.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization.

The German general said that Ukraine needs to step up mobilizationto replace losses and renew the army. He is confident that Ukraine will win the war and emphasizes the importance of maintaining unity within the country.

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev