The average temperature in April this year broke the previous record in 2016

The average air temperature in April 2024 was 15.03°C, which is 0.14°C higher than the previous maximum set in April 2016. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine with reference to the World Meteorological Organization and data from the European Copernicus Climate Change Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the average air temperature in April 2024 was 15.03°C, which is 0.67°C higher than the average for April 1991-2020 and 0.14°C higher than the previous maximum set in April 2016.

Sea surface temperatures have been at record highs over the past 13 months.

The month was 1.58°C warmer than the estimated average April temperature for 1850-1900, a period scientists call "pre-industrial." Experts explain that monthly temperature increases of 1.5°C do not mean that the goal set out in the Paris Climate Agreement is unrealizable. The document refers to a long-term temperature increase over decades.

Recall

April 2024 was the warmest on record, with meteorologists recording record global temperatures for the eleventh month in a row.

Record temperatures were accompanied by extreme heat in many parts of Asia, drought in southern Africa, and extreme rainfall in the Arabian Peninsula. Persistent downpours in East Africa and southern Brazil intensified in the first week of May, leading to devastating and deadly flooding.

In Europe in April, there were large temperature fluctuations. Temperatures were above average in northern and northeastern North America, Greenland, eastern Asia, northwestern Middle East, parts of South America, and most of Africa.

