The average temperature in April this year broke the previous record in 2016

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81873 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154361 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250579 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174200 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165451 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148348 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113066 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40455 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32448 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64739 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33002 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224629 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81830 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58856 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112954 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113852 views
The average temperature in April this year broke the previous record in 2016

The average temperature in April this year broke the previous record in 2016

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15423 views

April 2024 was the warmest April on record in the world: the temperature was 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.14°C above the previous record set in 2016. At the same time, this was accompanied by extreme weather events around the world.

The average air temperature in April 2024 was 15.03°C, which is 0.14°C higher than the previous maximum set in April 2016. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine with reference to the World Meteorological Organization and data from the European Copernicus Climate Change Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the average air temperature in April 2024 was 15.03°C, which is 0.67°C higher than the average for April 1991-2020 and 0.14°C higher than the previous maximum set in April 2016.

Sea surface temperatures have been at record highs over the past 13 months.

The month was 1.58°C warmer than the estimated average April temperature for 1850-1900, a period scientists call "pre-industrial." Experts explain that monthly temperature increases of 1.5°C do not mean that the goal set out in the Paris Climate Agreement is unrealizable. The document refers to a long-term temperature increase over decades.

Recall

April 2024 was the warmest on record, with meteorologists recording record global temperatures for the eleventh month in a row.

Record temperatures were accompanied by extreme heat in many parts of Asia, drought in southern Africa, and extreme rainfall in the Arabian Peninsula. Persistent downpours in East Africa and southern Brazil intensified in the first week of May, leading to devastating and deadly flooding.

In Europe in April, there were large temperature fluctuations. Temperatures were above average in northern and northeastern North America, Greenland, eastern Asia, northwestern Middle East, parts of South America, and most of Africa.

Venezuela has lost its last glacier, becoming the first such country due to climate change11.05.24, 14:16 • 27706 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
brazilBrazil
pivdenna-amerykaSouth America
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
parisParis
europeEurope
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America

Contact us about advertising