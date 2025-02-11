EU plans to review distribution of multibillion-dollar foreign aid - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 93898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111309 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89028 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121196 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113167 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116803 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156005 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100751 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 74486 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45069 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70629 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111323 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121204 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146450 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178681 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70629 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101438 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135170 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137068 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165201 views
Actual
EU plans to review distribution of multibillion-dollar foreign aid - Bloomberg

EU plans to review distribution of multibillion-dollar foreign aid - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30577 views

The European Commission intends to restructure multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align with political interests. The bloc seeks to strengthen alliances and secure strategic interests in a challenging international environment.

The European Union will review its multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align the bloc's funding allocation with its foreign policy interests in a challenging international environment, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

The move comes as the European Commission faces a growing list of priorities, including defense, amid the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, and the stance of U.S. President Donald Trump in his first weeks in office.

According to a draft document seen by Bloomberg, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, wants to become more transactional by restructuring foreign aid and making it more "targeted to our partners.

The bloc is seeking to restructure its foreign aid to serve its strategic interests, including strengthening alliances with like-minded countries, securing access to raw materials, and curbing the influx of migrants.

The draft document, which is still subject to change before submission, states that the EU's common fund, which traditionally accounts for about 1% of the bloc's GDP, is overburdened given the range of demands, from the "green transition" to defense. In the coming weeks, the European Commission will set out ideas for improving its next seven-year budget, from 2028 to 2034.

The EU identifies support for Ukraine as a top priority in its 2025 program10.02.25, 16:21 • 28365 views

The European Commission's plan, as noted, coincides with Trump's decision to eliminate the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which annually distributes tens of billions of dollars in aid abroad. On the very first day, the US president announced the suspension of almost all foreign aid for 90 days.

The EU and its member states together are the largest donor of international aid in the world, providing almost 96 billion euros ($99 billion) in 2023, while the US spent almost $72 billion on foreign aid.

The two largest donors are competing with China for influence in resource-rich regions, including Africa and South America.

The EU wants to capitalize on the growing perception of the bloc as a reliable partner compared to Beijing or the Trump administration, while avoiding the role of "donor of last resort.

"The momentum is right for the EU to offer the right incentives to its partners," said European Commissioner for International Partnerships Josef Sikela in early February.

The EU's trillion-euro long-term budget, one of the most controversial discussions in the bloc, will be more difficult this time around, the publication notes, as €30 billion of debt from the pandemic recovery fund needs to be paid back every year and most member states also want significant defense funding.

The draft document is said to set out some ideas for solutions to the bloc's priorities, including key reforms and investments for each member state, a competitiveness fund to support strategic technologies, and robust guarantees to protect the rule of law. The European Commission intends to present its next long-term budget proposal in July to allow sufficient time for consultations.

The EU wants to increase defense spending: what it offers07.02.25, 16:15 • 29701 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
pivdenna-amerykaSouth America
africaAfrica
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising