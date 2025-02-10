The EU identifies support for Ukraine as a top priority in its 2025 program

The European Commission will identify further support for Ukraine as a “top priority” in its 2025 work program. The document also reaffirms the Commission's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU, Euractiv writes, UNN reports .

Our top priority will be to stay with Ukraine for as long as it takes and work for its freedom in the face of Russia's aggressive war - the text says.

In addition, “increasing Europe's competitiveness” remains a top priority. The first package of documents is to be made public later this month. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present the 2025 program to MEPs on February 12.

Recall

In the summer of 2024, the European Commission agreed to allocate the first regular payment of about 4.2 billion euros.

The European Commission plans to cut administrative costs for companies by 25% and for small businesses by 35%. The plan is aimed at stimulating innovation and increasing competitiveness with China and the United States.

The EU is considering expanding the definition of defense investment and changing fiscal rules to increase military spending.