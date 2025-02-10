The EU identifies support for Ukraine as a top priority in its 2025 program

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113215 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116830 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158739 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102972 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91824 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63019 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105707 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99625 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158749 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149077 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181261 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99625 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105707 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136509 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138319 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166284 views
The EU identifies support for Ukraine as a top priority in its 2025 program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28366 views

The European Commission will include support for Ukraine as a “top priority” in its 2025 work program. The document confirms support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and will be presented on February 12.

The European Commission will identify further support for Ukraine as a “top priority” in its 2025 work program. The document also reaffirms the Commission's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU, Euractiv writes, UNN reports .

Our top priority will be to stay with Ukraine for as long as it takes and work for its freedom in the face of Russia's aggressive war

- the text says.

In addition, “increasing Europe's competitiveness” remains a top priority. The first package of documents is to be made public later this month. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present the 2025 program to MEPs on February 12.

Recall

In the summer of 2024, the European Commission agreed to allocate the first regular payment of about 4.2 billion euros.

The European Commission plans to cut administrative costs for companies by 25% and for small businesses by 35%. The plan is aimed at stimulating innovation and increasing competitiveness with China and the United States.

The EU is considering expanding the definition of defense investment and changing fiscal rules to increase military spending. 

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

