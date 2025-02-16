More than 100 nutria settled in the national park in Odesa region: scientists sound the alarm

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9982 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52527 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106616 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77473 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117974 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101173 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153706 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90395 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58043 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87476 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47656 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106618 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144320 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87476 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134402 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136308 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164540 views
More than 100 nutria settled in the national park in Odesa region: scientists sound the alarm

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88081 views

About 100 nutria that escaped from households were recorded in the Nizhnednistrovsky National Park. Scientists are investigating the impact of these animals on the local fauna and ask visitors to report new sightings.

Nutria have settled on the territory of one of the national parks in Odesa region. For several years now, visitors to the protected area at the mouths of the Dniester and Turunchuk rivers have been observing these animals. Recently, scientists have determined the number of nutria living in the park. This is reported by the Lower Dniester National Nature Park , UNN reports.

Details

Scientists counted at least 100 individuals, which definitely indicates the formation of a stable group of a new invasive mammal species in the mouths of the Dniester and Turunchuk rivers. 

Nutria is a native of South America. In Ukraine, it is kept as a pet. Body length 50-85 cm, weight 6-8 kg

- the post says.

According to scientists, nutria enters the natural environment from households as a result of escape or intentional release.

The park's scientists have launched research work on the impact of nutria on the native fauna of water-loving mammal species within the park

- the researchers reported.

"We ask those who enjoy recreation on the lower Dniester to report sightings of these animals, preferably with a photo confirmation, to 0967791285 (the park's scientific department). We thank you in advance for your cooperation," the park's employees called.

Recall

On Galindez Island a rare case was discovered - a family of sub-Antarctic penguins with three chicks. Among the 6,000 penguins near the Vernadsky station, this is the only such family.

A unique case: first crane keys spotted in Volyn31.01.25, 03:26 • 107254 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
pivdenna-amerykaSouth America
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

