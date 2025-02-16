More than 100 nutria settled in the national park in Odesa region: scientists sound the alarm

Nutria have settled on the territory of one of the national parks in Odesa region. For several years now, visitors to the protected area at the mouths of the Dniester and Turunchuk rivers have been observing these animals. Recently, scientists have determined the number of nutria living in the park. This is reported by the Lower Dniester National Nature Park , UNN reports.

Scientists counted at least 100 individuals, which definitely indicates the formation of a stable group of a new invasive mammal species in the mouths of the Dniester and Turunchuk rivers.

Nutria is a native of South America. In Ukraine, it is kept as a pet. Body length 50-85 cm, weight 6-8 kg - the post says.

According to scientists, nutria enters the natural environment from households as a result of escape or intentional release.

The park's scientists have launched research work on the impact of nutria on the native fauna of water-loving mammal species within the park - the researchers reported.

"We ask those who enjoy recreation on the lower Dniester to report sightings of these animals, preferably with a photo confirmation, to 0967791285 (the park's scientific department). We thank you in advance for your cooperation," the park's employees called.

