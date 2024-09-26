September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 88257 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106184 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171295 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144465 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139552 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184172 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111772 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41396 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113917 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 61236 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 67645 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174510 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190674 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142908 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147469 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155672 views
Actual
September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 136343 views

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

Today, on September 26, animal rights activists and pet lovers can join the celebration of Alpaca Day, UNN reports.

The alpaca is a South American domestic animal of the camel family. Alpacas live in the Andes at an altitude of three to five thousand meters in Ecuador, southern Peru, northern Chile and western Bolivia.

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

The inhabitants of the Andes have been breeding these animals for centuries. Alpacas are most valued for their incredibly soft wool. Each alpaca produces up to four kilograms of wool per year.

The color range of alpaca wool is very diverse: from white to brown and even black.

Since 2007, you can join World Contraception Day on September 26.

At this time, many countries around the world are implementing various measures, mostly for young people, aimed at reducing the number of unplanned pregnancies and preventing casual unprotected sexual contacts that can lead to sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS.

Since 2001, Europe has celebrated the Day of Languages.

An event dedicated to expanding intercultural understanding and learning foreign languages, including rare ones.

Currently, 24 languages are official in the European Union.

September 26 is also the birthday of the gramophone.

It was on this day in 1877 that the inventor Emil Berliner patented his sound reproduction device, which quickly gained massive popularity.

A conventional gramophone needle moving along the record accurately reproduced all vibrations, and therefore the sound was very clear.

Also, since 2013, on the initiative of the United Nations, many countries around the world have been holding events on the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

In the first decades after the Second World War, the so-called nuclear five were formed: The United States, the ussr (now the russian federation), the United Kingdom, France, and China.

Later, India, Pakistan, and the DPRK joined the "nuclear club.

Israel is also believed to possess nuclear weapons. Iran is trying to develop its nuclear program.

In 1968, with the support of the United Nations, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was opened for signature. Currently, 189 independent states are parties to the treaty. Israel, India, Pakistan, and the DPRK are not parties to the treaty.

Almost half of the world's population lives in countries that possess nuclear weapons.

Ukraine also had nuclear weapons, but gave them up in exchange for security guarantees from russia, the United States and the United Kingdom. This agreement was formalized in the Budapest Memorandum signed in 1994.

In 2014, russia occupied Crimea, and the other signatories to the memorandum failed to force Russia to leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian, who was one of the disciples closest to Jesus Christ.

After the execution and Resurrection of Jesus, John the Theologian took care of the Virgin Mary until the Assumption.

Subsequently, people from the apostle's entourage betrayed him. John the Theologian was brought to trial in Rome and sentenced to death. The apostle was given poison to drink, but he survived.

John the Theologian was sent into exile to the island of Patmos, where he continued to preach. John the Theologian died in old age.

On September 26, Ivan, Ilya, Cornelii, Leontii, Lukian, and Petro celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
israelIsrael
chileChile
united-nationsUnited Nations
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
pivdenna-amerykaSouth America
north-koreaNorth Korea
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
krymCrimea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
ecuadorEcuador
pakistanPakistan
iranIran

Contact us about advertising