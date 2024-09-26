Today, on September 26, animal rights activists and pet lovers can join the celebration of Alpaca Day, UNN reports.

The alpaca is a South American domestic animal of the camel family. Alpacas live in the Andes at an altitude of three to five thousand meters in Ecuador, southern Peru, northern Chile and western Bolivia.

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

The inhabitants of the Andes have been breeding these animals for centuries. Alpacas are most valued for their incredibly soft wool. Each alpaca produces up to four kilograms of wool per year.

The color range of alpaca wool is very diverse: from white to brown and even black.

Since 2007, you can join World Contraception Day on September 26.

At this time, many countries around the world are implementing various measures, mostly for young people, aimed at reducing the number of unplanned pregnancies and preventing casual unprotected sexual contacts that can lead to sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS.

Since 2001, Europe has celebrated the Day of Languages.

An event dedicated to expanding intercultural understanding and learning foreign languages, including rare ones.

Currently, 24 languages are official in the European Union.

September 26 is also the birthday of the gramophone.

It was on this day in 1877 that the inventor Emil Berliner patented his sound reproduction device, which quickly gained massive popularity.

A conventional gramophone needle moving along the record accurately reproduced all vibrations, and therefore the sound was very clear.

Also, since 2013, on the initiative of the United Nations, many countries around the world have been holding events on the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

In the first decades after the Second World War, the so-called nuclear five were formed: The United States, the ussr (now the russian federation), the United Kingdom, France, and China.

Later, India, Pakistan, and the DPRK joined the "nuclear club.

Israel is also believed to possess nuclear weapons. Iran is trying to develop its nuclear program.

In 1968, with the support of the United Nations, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was opened for signature. Currently, 189 independent states are parties to the treaty. Israel, India, Pakistan, and the DPRK are not parties to the treaty.

Almost half of the world's population lives in countries that possess nuclear weapons.

Ukraine also had nuclear weapons, but gave them up in exchange for security guarantees from russia, the United States and the United Kingdom. This agreement was formalized in the Budapest Memorandum signed in 1994.

In 2014, russia occupied Crimea, and the other signatories to the memorandum failed to force Russia to leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian, who was one of the disciples closest to Jesus Christ.

After the execution and Resurrection of Jesus, John the Theologian took care of the Virgin Mary until the Assumption.

Subsequently, people from the apostle's entourage betrayed him. John the Theologian was brought to trial in Rome and sentenced to death. The apostle was given poison to drink, but he survived.

John the Theologian was sent into exile to the island of Patmos, where he continued to preach. John the Theologian died in old age.

On September 26, Ivan, Ilya, Cornelii, Leontii, Lukian, and Petro celebrate their name days.