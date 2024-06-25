Guyana joins Peace Summit communique - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Guyana has joined the communique of the Peace Summit, writes UNN.

I am grateful to Guyana for joining the joint communique of the inaugural Peace Summit. it is crucial that a vision of a just world based on respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is shared by an increasing number of South American countries - Zelensky emphasized in X.

According to him, the international coalition of peace-loving countries committed to these principles is growing every day.

"We continue to work together to expand global support for the formula for peace and the steps necessary to implement it," the president said.

