Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The first list included countries that did not confirm their consent – Kuleba explained the disappearance of signatures under the communique of the peace summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30160 views

The first list of signatories to the peace summit communique included countries that had not yet confirmed their consent, so they were subsequently removed from the list.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba explained the reasons for the disappearance of signatures under the decision of the Peace Summit. Reports UNN with reference to the interview of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in the program "details".

According to Dmitry Kuleba, the first list of signatories included a number of countries that were undecided at that time.

Swiss colleagues included in the first list of signatories that they published, some countries that did not confirm their final accession. When they applied and said, " Wait, we are still considering this document, because it was edited at the summit until the last moment, they were removed from this list. Dmitry Kuleba explained.

Ukraine is looking for a venue for the next global south peace summit21.06.24, 01:34 • 15839 views

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that it was the Russian media that began to disperse the wave about the so-called "withdrawal of signatures from the joint communique.

Negotiations are underway to join other countries in the communique of the peace summit-op19.06.24, 20:44 • 31211 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

