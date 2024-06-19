$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13674 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134257 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134711 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148789 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242531 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149974 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370490 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182929 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149893 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Negotiations are underway to join other countries in the communique of the peace summit-op

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31211 views

Negotiations are currently underway to include more countries in the peace summit communique, and the number of signatories is expected to increase after the summit.

Negotiations are underway to join other countries in the communique of the peace summit-op

Negotiations are underway to include other countries in the peace summit communique. This was announced by the deputy head of the OP Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"We will not announce or open the list of countries with which negotiations are underway, but they are really underway. After the summit, the work is just beginning," Zhovkva said.

According to him, there is reason to say that the number of countries, delegations of organizations signatories to this final communique will be more, which means that these countries and organizations are guaranteed to take part in the second Peace Summit, which will be held as the president said not in years, but in a month.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has already started preparing next steps after the Peace Summit18.06.24, 23:39 • 100935 views

Addition

The country of Antigua and Barbuda, which is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, joined the communique of the global peace summit. The state was the first to not be represented at the summit, but later supported the final document.

Following the global peace summit in Switzerland, a joint communique was formed on the foundations of peace. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Switzerland
Ukraine
