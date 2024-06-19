Negotiations are underway to join other countries in the communique of the peace summit-op

Negotiations are underway to include other countries in the peace summit communique. This was announced by the deputy head of the OP Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"We will not announce or open the list of countries with which negotiations are underway, but they are really underway. After the summit, the work is just beginning," Zhovkva said.

According to him, there is reason to say that the number of countries, delegations of organizations signatories to this final communique will be more, which means that these countries and organizations are guaranteed to take part in the second Peace Summit, which will be held as the president said not in years, but in a month.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has already started preparing next steps after the Peace Summit

Addition

The country of Antigua and Barbuda, which is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, joined the communique of the global peace summit. The state was the first to not be represented at the summit, but later supported the final document.

Following the global peace summit in Switzerland, a joint communique was formed on the foundations of peace.