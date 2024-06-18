Zelenskyy: Ukraine has already started preparing next steps after the Peace Summit

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 11837 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21253 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155199 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164908 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213950 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153394 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371231 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 11837 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163064 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 135778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155199 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147656 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13902 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15017 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18985 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20017 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41703 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has already started preparing next steps after the Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100935 views

Zelenskyy thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for signing the Peace Summit communiqué and said that Ukraine had already begun preparing the next steps by involving more participants in the work on the points of the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has already started preparing next steps after the Peace Summit

Ukraine has already begun preparing the next steps after the Peace Summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on June 18. He added that he had held a meeting with diplomats today to assign regional responsibilities, "in order to involve even more participants in working together on the points of the Peace Formula," UNN reports .

Details

Just like the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland, the groups should be as inclusive as possible, so that different countries and leaders can express themselves. And, of course, we continue to work to support the communiqué of the first Summit

Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Zelenskyy also commented on the Ecumenical Patriarch's joining the final statement following the summit:

I am grateful to His All-Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew for joining the communiqué and for his continued support of our peacemaking efforts. There will be other such news - other new signatories to the communiqué. The team is working on it.

Zelensky wrote

Context

The day before, the Ecumenical Patriarchate signed the communiqué of the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew did not comment on the signature, but he did speak at the Peace Summit. In his address, he expressed support for "a just and sustainable peace in sovereign Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Peace Summit communiqué18.06.24, 11:19 • 50055 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
