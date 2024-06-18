Zelensky thanked the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Peace Summit communiqué

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Peace Summit communiqué, UNN reports.

I am grateful to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the Global Peace Summit communique. The document remains open for signatures, and I am confident that more countries and international organizations will join it. We continue to work to rally the world around the goal of just peace for Ukraine, which is based on the UN Charter and international law. Ukraine and all Ukrainians are grateful to His All Holiness Bartholomew I for his prayers and constant attention to our country and people,