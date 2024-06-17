Ecumenical Patriarchate joins Global Peace Summit communiqué on Ukraine

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine. This was reported by the Government of Switzerland, UNN reports.

Details

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has decided to join the signatories to the communiqué of the peace summit on Ukraine held over the weekend.

Today, an updated list of countries that supported the joint communiqué was published on the official website. The Ecumenical Patriarchate, headed by the Archbishop of Constantinople, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, has been added to this list.

The communiqué contains specific goals that the participants of the Summit have set for themselves - the President of Switzerland

Recall

Last night, Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine