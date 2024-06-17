$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10916 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ecumenical Patriarchate joins Global Peace Summit communiqué on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96360 views

The Patriarchate of Constantinople joined the signatories of the Global Peace Summit communiqué on Ukraine.

Ecumenical Patriarchate joins Global Peace Summit communiqué on Ukraine

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine. This was reported by the Government of Switzerland, UNN reports.

Details

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has decided to join the signatories to the communiqué of the peace summit on Ukraine held over the weekend.

Today, an updated list of countries that supported the joint communiqué was published on the official website. The Ecumenical Patriarchate, headed by the Archbishop of Constantinople, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, has been added to this list.

The communiqué contains specific goals that the participants of the Summit have set for themselves - the President of Switzerland16.06.24, 16:48 • 25350 views

Recall

Last night, Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine17.06.24, 00:34 • 106240 views

