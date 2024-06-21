ukenru
Ukraine is looking for a venue for the next global south peace summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15839 views

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine plans to hold the next global peace summit in one of the countries of the Global South, while several potential host countries will show interest.

Ukraine is looking for a venue for the next global south peace summit

The next global peace summit initiated by Ukraine may be held in one of the countries of the Global South. This was stated by the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon "United news", reports UNN.

Details

There are several high-quality strong players who are showing interest in hosting the second summit. But it is important that the time between the first and second sites will not be empty

Kuleba said.

According to him, Ukraine wants to hold a second Peace Summit in one of the countries of the Global South, and it's not just about Saudi Arabia. He said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also agreed in Switzerland to hold thematic events in accordance with each of the points of the Ukrainian peace formula to form a negotiating position that will be supported by the maximum number of countries.

The dialogue took place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences: Zelensky on the Peace Summit16.06.24, 15:50 • 29879 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
