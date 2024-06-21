Ukraine is looking for a venue for the next global south peace summit

The next global peace summit initiated by Ukraine may be held in one of the countries of the Global South. This was stated by the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon "United news", reports UNN.

Details

There are several high-quality strong players who are showing interest in hosting the second summit. But it is important that the time between the first and second sites will not be empty Kuleba said.

According to him, Ukraine wants to hold a second Peace Summit in one of the countries of the Global South, and it's not just about Saudi Arabia. He said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also agreed in Switzerland to hold thematic events in accordance with each of the points of the Ukrainian peace formula to form a negotiating position that will be supported by the maximum number of countries.

