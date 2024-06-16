$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16441 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150850 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211052 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 245956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152495 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370970 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370970 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183429 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183429 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150004 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The dialogue took place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences: Zelensky on the Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29879 views

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the dialogue at the Peace Summit took place and can have practical consequences: the participants chose two security and one humanitarian point to restore full security and a just peace.

The dialogue took place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences: Zelensky on the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, said that the participants made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to begin moving towards restoring full security and a just peace. The dialogue has taken place and it is obvious that it can have absolutely practical consequences, UNN reports .

The format of the Summit is absolutely working and I thank you all for that, thank you very much. Thank you, dear colleagues, everyone present. Now we see that we have made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to start moving towards the restoration of full security and a just peace. A panel on radiation and nuclear safety, a panel on food security and a humanitarian panel dedicated to the release of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children who were abducted by Russia from the occupied territories of Ukraine. This dialog has taken place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences,

- Zelensky said.

He noted that everyone in the world is interested in ensuring that there is no danger to nuclear power plants or other nuclear facilities.

I am grateful to the participants of the Peace Summit for their full understanding and recognition of the need to restore full security to the ZNPP, which was seized by Russian troops and turned into a foothold for war. I would like to thank every leader who supports our efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and preserve the free circulation of food. I would like to emphasize that food security is key not only for the countries of the Global South, but for every country in the world. Unfortunately, Russia has too often tried to lead the world down this road to instability and chaos, so we all need to come together to guarantee every family in the world the right to food and protection from price chaos,

- Zelensky added.

The President also emphasized the need to return every Ukrainian from the captivity of Russia.

"Civilian hostages of Russia, children who were kidnapped from our land and scattered across the territory of Russia, and of course soldiers. Every day in captivity is horrible. We have to release thousands of people who have had years of their lives taken away from them, who are being tortured, lied to, told that no one is waiting for them. We must release them. All of them," the Head of State summarized.

Recall

It is now known that 80 countries and 4 organizations have joined the support of the final communiqué of the Peace Summit .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

