The dialogue took place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences: Zelensky on the Peace Summit

The format of the Summit is absolutely working and I thank you all for that, thank you very much. Thank you, dear colleagues, everyone present. Now we see that we have made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to start moving towards the restoration of full security and a just peace. A panel on radiation and nuclear safety, a panel on food security and a humanitarian panel dedicated to the release of prisoners and deportees, including thousands of children who were abducted by Russia from the occupied territories of Ukraine. This dialog has taken place and it is clear that it can have absolutely practical consequences, - Zelensky said.

He noted that everyone in the world is interested in ensuring that there is no danger to nuclear power plants or other nuclear facilities.

I am grateful to the participants of the Peace Summit for their full understanding and recognition of the need to restore full security to the ZNPP, which was seized by Russian troops and turned into a foothold for war. I would like to thank every leader who supports our efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and preserve the free circulation of food. I would like to emphasize that food security is key not only for the countries of the Global South, but for every country in the world. Unfortunately, Russia has too often tried to lead the world down this road to instability and chaos, so we all need to come together to guarantee every family in the world the right to food and protection from price chaos, - Zelensky added.

The President also emphasized the need to return every Ukrainian from the captivity of Russia.

"Civilian hostages of Russia, children who were kidnapped from our land and scattered across the territory of Russia, and of course soldiers. Every day in captivity is horrible. We have to release thousands of people who have had years of their lives taken away from them, who are being tortured, lied to, told that no one is waiting for them. We must release them. All of them," the Head of State summarized.

It is now known that 80 countries and 4 organizations have joined the support of the final communiqué of the Peace Summit .