Africa, Asia, South America are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate - Kuleba

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 111093 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118323 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133374 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237961 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369867 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182315 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149748 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 73966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 81225 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 99623 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 38860 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 111093 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 100017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 118323 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 113462 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 133374 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5764 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8764 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15213 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19057 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Africa, Asia, South America are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22997 views

A peace summit involving countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America has refuted Russian disinformation that Ukraine is supported only by the West, as they have joined forces to push Russia to negotiate, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Africa, Asia, South America are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate - Kuleba

The Peace Summit  was clear proof that Russian disinformation that Ukraine is supported only by the West does not stand up to criticism. Africa, Asia, and South America were at the summit, and they are part of an effort to push Russia to negotiate. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the host of the BBC Hard Talk Program Stephen Sakura, reports UNN.

Kuleba noted that the format of the peace summit with the involvement of countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America broke Putin's narrative that Ukraine is supported only by the West, and the rest of the world is on the other side.

"The summit was clear proof that this Russian disinformation does not stand up to criticism. Africa, Asia, and South America were at the summit and they are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate," Kuleba said.

According to Kuleba, Russia's attempts to prevent the participation of other countries in the world and Putin's ultimatum on the eve of its opening showed that Moscow perceived Ukraine's efforts as a threat to Russia's vision of ending the war.

Addition

Following the global peace summit in Switzerland, a joint communique was formed on the foundations of peace.

The country of Antigua and Barbuda, which is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, has joined the communique of the global peace summit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Switzerland
South America
Asia
Africa
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41