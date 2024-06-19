Africa, Asia, South America are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate - Kuleba

The Peace Summit was clear proof that Russian disinformation that Ukraine is supported only by the West does not stand up to criticism. Africa, Asia, and South America were at the summit, and they are part of an effort to push Russia to negotiate. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the host of the BBC Hard Talk Program Stephen Sakura, reports UNN.

Kuleba noted that the format of the peace summit with the involvement of countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America broke Putin's narrative that Ukraine is supported only by the West, and the rest of the world is on the other side.

"The summit was clear proof that this Russian disinformation does not stand up to criticism. Africa, Asia, and South America were at the summit and they are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate," Kuleba said.

According to Kuleba, Russia's attempts to prevent the participation of other countries in the world and Putin's ultimatum on the eve of its opening showed that Moscow perceived Ukraine's efforts as a threat to Russia's vision of ending the war.

Addition

Following the global peace summit in Switzerland, a joint communique was formed on the foundations of peace.

The country of Antigua and Barbuda, which is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, has joined the communique of the global peace summit.