Is YouTube feeding users "AI garbage"? Over 20% of what new users see is AI-generated

100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 14622 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 16410 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 16044 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 16633 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 16935 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 38473 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37796 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 98467 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 49752 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Over 500,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv and the region - Ministry of EnergyDecember 27, 03:28 PM • 6070 views
The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on December 27 increased to 32December 27, 04:42 PM • 4266 views
Russian shelling of Kyiv and region on December 27: police show first minutes after strikesVideoDecember 27, 06:22 PM • 4820 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 17784 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideo09:50 PM • 6870 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 17804 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 50740 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 98467 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 42557 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 11:18 AM • 72293 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy12:14 AM • 362 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 18095 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 50740 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 20992 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 20378 views
YouTube

Is YouTube feeding users "AI garbage"? Over 20% of what new users see is AI-generated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

A Kapwing study found that over 20% of videos recommended by YouTube to new users are low-quality, AI-generated content. 278 of the 15,000 most popular YouTube channels contain only AI content, generating $117 million in revenue annually.

A study has shown that more than 20% of the videos that the YouTube algorithm shows to new users are "AI junk" – low-quality content created by artificial intelligence, designed to increase views, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Video editing company Kapwing researched the world's 15,000 most popular YouTube channels – the top 100 in each country – and found that 278 of them contained only AI-generated content.

These AI channels are estimated to have collectively garnered over 63 billion views and 221 million subscribers, generating approximately $117 million (£90 million) in revenue each year.

Researchers also created a new YouTube account and found that 104 of the first 500 videos recommended for their feed were AI-generated. A third of the 500 videos were generally low-quality content created solely for monetization.

Yevhen Tsarenko

Technologies
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube