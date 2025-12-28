Kherson suffered a massive enemy attack: part of the city is without electricity

The enemy launched a massive attack on Kherson using multiple rocket launcher systems. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shan'ko, UNN writes.

"Russian terrorists once again launched a massive strike on the city with MLRS. Residential areas and critical infrastructure were covered by fire. We are currently clarifying information regarding casualties," Shan'ko reported.

As a result of the enemy attack, part of the city is without power. According to him, specialists are assessing the extent of damage to energy infrastructure and will begin emergency restoration work, taking into account the security situation.

As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy