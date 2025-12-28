Magnetic storms: a powerful storm awaits us on New Year's Eve

Today, December 28, no significant magnetic fluctuations are expected, but from Monday the strength of the disturbances will increase, reaching the level of a powerful magnetic storm on December 30-31, writes UNN.

December 28 - geomagnetic activity will remain at Kp 3-4, i.e. weak to moderate fluctuations.

But on December 29, a short-term disturbance awaits us. In the afternoon, an increase in activity to Kp 4 is predicted, in some places - approaching the red level. This day can be quite difficult for weather-sensitive people.

On December 30-31, an increase in activity to Kp 5-6 is expected, which corresponds to a powerful red-level magnetic storm. A significant deterioration in well-being is possible.

