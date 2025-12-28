$41.930.00
December 27, 08:03 PM • 10930 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 20383 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 20884 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 19553 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 19137 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 18230 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 39760 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38273 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 101850 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 50517 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Magnetic storms: a powerful storm awaits us on New Year's Eve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Weak and moderate magnetic fluctuations are expected on December 28. A powerful red-level magnetic storm is forecast from December 30 to 31.

Magnetic storms: a powerful storm awaits us on New Year's Eve

Today, December 28, no significant magnetic fluctuations are expected, but from Monday the strength of the disturbances will increase, reaching the level of a powerful magnetic storm on December 30-31, writes UNN

December 28 - geomagnetic activity will remain at Kp 3-4, i.e. weak to moderate fluctuations. 

But on December 29, a short-term disturbance awaits us. In the afternoon, an increase in activity to Kp 4 is predicted, in some places - approaching the red level. This day can be quite difficult for weather-sensitive people.

On December 30-31, an increase in activity to Kp 5-6 is expected, which corresponds to a powerful red-level magnetic storm. A significant deterioration in well-being is possible. 

Strong wind and black ice: weather for Sunday, December 2828.12.25, 04:32 • 794 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

Health
Ukrhydrometcenter