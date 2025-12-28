Attack on Kherson: 75-year-old woman injured in massive shelling

One person was reported injured as a result of Russia's massive morning shelling of Kherson on the night of Sunday, December 28. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that the police brought a 75-year-old woman to one of the city's hospitals, who was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an acute stress reaction.

Currently, the victim is being provided with the necessary assistance and further examination is being carried out - the message says.

Recall

The enemy launched a massive attack on Kherson from multiple rocket launchers. Residential areas and critical infrastructure were covered by fire. As a result of the enemy attack, part of the city is without power.

Russians shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day: an employee died