Ukraine increasingly degrades both Russian offensive and defensive capabilities - ISW

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has been posing increasing challenges to Russia at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels: Ukrainian drone units are increasingly prioritizing and successfully striking Russian artillery, drone operators, and logistical targets in the near rear to achieve tactical effects. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine's short-range strike campaign against Russia's tactical near rear is increasingly degrading both Russia's offensive and defensive capabilities, allowing Ukrainian forces to achieve tactical successes and hindering Russia's ability to conduct artillery preparation for the anticipated spring-summer offensive of 2026.

Ukrainian forces are also making systematic efforts to weaken Russian air defense and expose other valuable assets in the Russian rear as part of their medium- and long-range aerial interdiction campaign. - ISW points out.

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They cite the words of the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, who reported that Ukrainian forces struck 23 more air defense systems between March 1 and 16, hitting a total of 80 systems during the winter of 2025-2026 and early spring of 2026.

"Ukraine's degradation of the Russian air defense network through concentrated strikes on radars and air defense systems allows subsequent Ukrainian strikes to target other valuable assets in the Russian rear, expanding the reach of Ukraine's aerial interdiction campaign," the analysts conclude.

Recall

Last week, Ukraine received PAC-3 interceptor missiles to protect against ballistic targets. The new batch of ammunition is capable of shooting down Kinzhal, Iskander, and Zircon missiles.

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