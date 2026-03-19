Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 3214 views
Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat
03:12 PM • 9216 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
02:52 PM • 10738 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
02:08 PM • 10805 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
12:16 PM • 15014 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
11:44 AM • 14169 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
11:36 AM • 15281 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
March 19, 10:35 AM • 15977 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 29712 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
March 18, 04:52 PM • 58204 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
71%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 38716 views
Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - PentagonMarch 19, 08:07 AM • 24380 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 29013 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 20775 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical Negligence11:17 AM • 16997 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs01:10 PM • 12816 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical Negligence11:17 AM • 17234 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiberMarch 19, 10:55 AM • 21023 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and workMarch 19, 09:28 AM • 29260 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 39026 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"Video03:27 PM • 3886 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in Kyiv02:00 PM • 7682 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 39000 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 28110 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 47355 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)

Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2218 views

Some European NATO allies of the US, including Poland, are learning from the experience of modern combat.

Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare

The war in Iran has shown that the US and its allies have been "slow to adapt" to drone warfare. The same is happening in the Russian-Ukrainian war — Europeans are rushing to catch up. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

Full-scale Russian aggression has forced Ukraine to create a powerful, modern counter-drone capability. Some European NATO allies of the US, particularly Poland, are learning from the experience of combat operations in Ukraine and are developing powerful counter-drone systems to protect their territories.

Robert Tollast, a research fellow at the British military think tank RUSI, specializing in land warfare, noted: Poland is currently developing "one of the most effective and dense counter-drone systems in the world." This system is called SAN, after the river of the same name in Poland.

According to Tollast, in addition to radar equipment capable of detecting small drones flying at low altitudes, the SAN system will also consist of a mobile fleet of about 700 vehicles and 50-60 platoons, each numbering 30-50 servicemen.

This will allow the system to flexibly cover large areas and detect drones the size of commercial devices used by amateurs, as well as Shahed drones, which Iran is now using to attack neighboring Persian Gulf countries and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukrainian interceptor drones become a factor of stability in the Middle East - Kovalenko13.03.26, 13:21 • 4692 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies