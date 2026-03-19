Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare

The war in Iran has shown that the US and its allies have been "slow to adapt" to drone warfare. The same is happening in the Russian-Ukrainian war — Europeans are rushing to catch up. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

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Full-scale Russian aggression has forced Ukraine to create a powerful, modern counter-drone capability. Some European NATO allies of the US, particularly Poland, are learning from the experience of combat operations in Ukraine and are developing powerful counter-drone systems to protect their territories.

Robert Tollast, a research fellow at the British military think tank RUSI, specializing in land warfare, noted: Poland is currently developing "one of the most effective and dense counter-drone systems in the world." This system is called SAN, after the river of the same name in Poland.

According to Tollast, in addition to radar equipment capable of detecting small drones flying at low altitudes, the SAN system will also consist of a mobile fleet of about 700 vehicles and 50-60 platoons, each numbering 30-50 servicemen.

This will allow the system to flexibly cover large areas and detect drones the size of commercial devices used by amateurs, as well as Shahed drones, which Iran is now using to attack neighboring Persian Gulf countries and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukrainian interceptor drones become a factor of stability in the Middle East - Kovalenko