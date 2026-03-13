$44.160.1950.960.02
Ukrainian interceptor drones become a factor of stability in the Middle East - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

Andriy Kovalenko stated the key role of Ukrainian technologies in stabilizing the Middle East. Cooperation will help Ukraine obtain air defense systems.

Ukrainian interceptor drones are playing an increasingly important role in the security system in the Middle East and could become one of the key elements of stability in the region. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, modern Ukrainian technologies in the field of drone countermeasures are already having a significant impact on the defense capabilities of partners.

Ukrainian interceptor drones are becoming a major factor of stability in the Middle East. Just as Western air defense and missile defense systems Patriot and F-16 fighters once became a factor of stability for us in the war against Russia

- Kovalenko noted.

He emphasized that the modern system of international security is based on the principles of mutually beneficial partnership.

The modern world is built on the principles of mutually beneficial partnership, where no one owes anyone anything unless it is supported by relevant agreements or interests

- he explained.

Kovalenko stressed that the development of Ukrainian technologies strengthens the state's international standing.

Our technological development is an important argument for Ukraine's subjectivity. And this subjectivity will make it possible to strengthen the lobbying of Ukraine's interests by other influential states that we help

- stated the head of the CPD.

According to him, such cooperation can also bring additional defense capabilities to Ukraine.

This assistance can bring us additional ballistic interceptors, this has already been discussed

- Kovalenko noted.

He also reminded that Iran had previously actively helped Russia in the war against Ukraine.

It should not be forgotten that Iran sold UAVs to Russia and trained Russian operators to attack Ukraine

- he said.

Kovalenko added that Ukraine's experience in modern warfare is now important not only for Europe but also for global security.

However pompous it may sound, the success of Western civilization in defending principles and its superiority on the battlefield largely depends on Ukraine – both in Europe and globally

- he concluded.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

