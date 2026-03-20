900 career goals: Messi surpasses Ronaldo in "scoring rate"

Lionel Messi, with his 900th professional goal during the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Inter Miami and Nashville, surpassed his eternal rival, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, in terms of scoring pace. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Ronaldo reached his 900th goal in 1312 matches. Messi needed 1142 matches to achieve this.

Messi's achievement is the result of the legendary Argentine's many years of consistency. In 1142 matches, he scored 672 goals for Barcelona, 32 for PSG, 79 for Inter Miami, and 115 for the Argentina national team.

Even at 38, the forward continues to set records and inspire a new generation of footballers around the world.

Reference

Lionel Messi is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and his best years were spent with Barcelona. From 2021, he played for Paris Saint-Germain, and in 2023, he moved to the USA.

Recall

Lionel Messi became the second footballer in history after Ronaldo to reach the 900-goal mark.

Lionel Messi's salary at American club Inter Miami has been revealed