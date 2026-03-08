$43.810.0050.900.00
Publications
Exclusives
Lionel Messi's salary at American club Inter Miami has been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

Club co-owner Jorge Mas stated that Messi earns between 70 and 80 million dollars per year. After retiring, the player will likely become a co-owner of the team.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi earns between $70 million and $80 million a year at Inter Miami. This was announced by the co-owner of the American club Jorge Mas, informs UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that 38-year-old Messi signed a new three-year contract last year, which will allow him to stay with the team until he is 40. It is expected that after finishing his career, the Argentine will become a co-owner of the club.

The reason I need world-class sponsors is because players are expensive. I pay Messi – and he's worth every penny – between $70 million and $80 million a year, all things considered.

– said Mas.

It is indicated that a significant part of the expenses for star players of "Inter Miami" is covered by sponsorship and commercial contracts - they form approximately 55% of the club's revenues. At the same time, television rights bring only about 2%.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump held a ceremonial meeting with the players and coaching staff of the "Inter Miami" club, who became the winners of the Major League Soccer championship. The main event of the event was the presence of the team captain and world football legend Lionel Messi, whom Trump personally congratulated on another title.

"I don't see myself as a coach": Messi decided on his role in football after retirement07.01.26, 19:05 • 4284 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsFinance
United States