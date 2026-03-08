Lionel Messi's salary at American club Inter Miami has been revealed

Argentine forward Lionel Messi earns between $70 million and $80 million a year at Inter Miami. This was announced by the co-owner of the American club Jorge Mas, informs UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

It is noted that 38-year-old Messi signed a new three-year contract last year, which will allow him to stay with the team until he is 40. It is expected that after finishing his career, the Argentine will become a co-owner of the club.

The reason I need world-class sponsors is because players are expensive. I pay Messi – and he's worth every penny – between $70 million and $80 million a year, all things considered. – said Mas.

It is indicated that a significant part of the expenses for star players of "Inter Miami" is covered by sponsorship and commercial contracts - they form approximately 55% of the club's revenues. At the same time, television rights bring only about 2%.

Recently, US President Donald Trump held a ceremonial meeting with the players and coaching staff of the "Inter Miami" club, who became the winners of the Major League Soccer championship. The main event of the event was the presence of the team captain and world football legend Lionel Messi, whom Trump personally congratulated on another title.

