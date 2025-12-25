Russians shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day: an employee died

Russian troops shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day, killing an employee, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin and Kherson MVA head Yaroslav Shanko on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

At noon on Christmas Day, Russian terrorists massively shelled the center of Kherson. In the middle of the day, the occupiers cynically struck the market where people were preparing for the holiday. As a result of numerous "arrivals," retail outlets were destroyed. This strike claimed the life of a 47-year-old market employee who was at his workplace at the time. wrote OVA head Prokudin.

Kherson MVA head Yaroslav Shanko clarified that the enemy struck the Central Market. "Russian occupiers arranged a bloody Christmas in Kherson. In broad daylight, the enemy army struck the Central Market. An employee was killed. Several retail outlets were damaged. The fire that arose as a result of this attack was promptly extinguished by rescuers," Shanko wrote.

"The military of the aggressor country knew very well that at this time there were many people here - sellers, buyers, just passers-by. Russians are not for the first time hitting the market, trying to kill or injure as many Kherson residents as possible, destroy their businesses, workplaces, the opportunity to feed their families," the head of the MVA said.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson.