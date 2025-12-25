Russians shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day: an employee died

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 7102 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 10494 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 13254 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 11533 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11481 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11301 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 43019 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 61257 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31507 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49540 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Russians shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day: an employee died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

At noon on Christmas Day, Russian terrorists massively shelled the center of Kherson, hitting the Central Market. As a result of the attack, a 47-year-old market employee died, and retail outlets were destroyed.

Russians shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day: an employee died

Russian troops shelled a market in the center of Kherson on Christmas Day, killing an employee, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin and Kherson MVA head Yaroslav Shanko on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

At noon on Christmas Day, Russian terrorists massively shelled the center of Kherson. In the middle of the day, the occupiers cynically struck the market where people were preparing for the holiday. As a result of numerous "arrivals," retail outlets were destroyed. This strike claimed the life of a 47-year-old market employee who was at his workplace at the time.

- wrote OVA head Prokudin.

Kherson MVA head Yaroslav Shanko clarified that the enemy struck the Central Market. "Russian occupiers arranged a bloody Christmas in Kherson. In broad daylight, the enemy army struck the Central Market. An employee was killed. Several retail outlets were damaged. The fire that arose as a result of this attack was promptly extinguished by rescuers," Shanko wrote.

"The military of the aggressor country knew very well that at this time there were many people here - sellers, buyers, just passers-by. Russians are not for the first time hitting the market, trying to kill or injure as many Kherson residents as possible, destroy their businesses, workplaces, the opportunity to feed their families," the head of the MVA said.

Enemy attack on Chernihiv: one person killed, five wounded25.12.25, 13:55 • 656 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson