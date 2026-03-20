Cybersecurity experts are observing a surge in activity by pro-Iranian hackers, who are increasingly targeting the US and its allies. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the attackers are trying to create chaos and demonstrate the vulnerability of critical infrastructure: hospitals, transport, industrial facilities, etc. become targets – areas where even short disruptions can have significant consequences.

A key factor is Iran's support from Russian hacker networks. The Z-Pentest group, linked to Russian military intelligence, claimed responsibility for disruptions in American networks, particularly in video surveillance systems. In this way, Russia transfers its experience in destructive cyber operations, which allows Iran to develop its own capabilities faster. - indicated in the CCD.

They add that such cooperation between Russia and Iran creates a systemic threat to the US and its allies: attacks are becoming more complex, harder to track and contain, and cyberspace itself is turning into a full-fledged theater of hybrid warfare.

Recall

According to CCD estimates, Iran "inflates its value" with statements about cooperation with Russia and China.

The destruction of Iran's military power will stop aid to Russia and chaos in the world - CPD