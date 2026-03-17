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The destruction of Iran's military power will stop aid to Russia and chaos in the world - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The US and Israel are destroying Iran's military-industrial complex and ballistic capabilities to weaken the regime. This will make it impossible to finance terrorists and supply weapons to Russia.

The destruction of Iran's military power will stop aid to Russia and chaos in the world - CPD

A key element of the Iranian regime's strength has been and remains its ability to arm itself, finance satellites, and assist autocracies, including Russia, in killing Ukrainians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, the world is being distracted by oil prices, while those more in the know are talking about rising prices for helium and fertilizers.

To survive, the Iranian regime is shelling everyone around, now with less intensity, as new and new strikes by the US and Israel increasingly reduce their capabilities. But the Iranians are doing this with the aim of creating chaos, which, according to their plan, should create economic preconditions to put the achievement of the US and Israeli military goals on hold.

- the post reads.

Kovalenko added: currently, there is a process of eliminating Iranian ballistic capabilities, destroying its arsenals, military-industrial complex, nuclear facilities, navy, and preventing the restoration of its combat potential.

Many talk about the resilience of the IRGC regime, their ability to block the Strait of Hormuz for a long time, and possible success in a war of attrition with the support of allies, including Russia. The resilience of the regime is built on resources and military strength. In case of the destruction of military power, the regime itself will either be destroyed or weakened. And the closure of the Strait of Hormuz depends precisely on the military capabilities of the Iranian regime.

- stated the head of the CCD.

According to Kovalenko, with the destruction of such capabilities, the closure will cease to be such a problem. The actions also aim to reduce Iran's ability to use satellites and proxies in the Middle East, such as Hezbollah, for destabilization.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not afraid of Iran's threats, which are being made amid Tehran's accusations of allegedly supporting Israel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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