In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the night shelling in Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike, and in the Dniprovskyi district, the special unit "Delta" is carrying out complex high-altitude work to dismantle emergency structures. - the report says.

Heating points have been set up at the impact sites, and investigators and mobile State Migration Service groups are working to assist the victims.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person died and 30 were injured.