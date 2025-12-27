In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike.
As a result of the night shelling in Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike, and in the Dniprovskyi district, the special unit "Delta" is carrying out complex high-altitude work to dismantle emergency structures.
Heating points have been set up at the impact sites, and investigators and mobile State Migration Service groups are working to assist the victims.
Recall
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person died and 30 were injured.