03:21 PM • 3002 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
01:53 PM • 6426 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
01:13 PM • 9874 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 10844 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 28818 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 34477 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 80328 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 46000 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 47390 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 65294 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike.

In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the night shelling in Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Kyiv, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from a boarding house at the epicenter of the strike, and in the Dniprovskyi district, the special unit "Delta" is carrying out complex high-altitude work to dismantle emergency structures.

 - the report says.

Heating points have been set up at the impact sites, and investigators and mobile State Migration Service groups are working to assist the victims.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person died and 30 were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv