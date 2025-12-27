$41.930.00
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 6720 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
05:54 PM • 11265 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
03:52 PM • 12133 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 13777 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 15443 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 36719 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37195 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 94136 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 48751 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: strong positions are needed both on the front and in diplomacy so that Putin cannot manipulate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukraine needs strong positions on the front and in diplomacy so that the Russian dictator does not manipulate the end of the war. President Zelenskyy discussed priorities with Western partners and thanked them for their support.

Ukraine needs strong positions both on the front and in diplomacy so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot manipulate and avoid a real and just end to the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this after communicating with Western partners, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, during the conversation, the parties discussed "how we are moving along the diplomatic track now.

Together we discussed the most important priorities. Ukraine appreciates all support. Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the conversation. ... I thank Ukraine's friends Mark Carney, Emmanuel Macron, Alexander Stubb, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, Mette Frederiksen, Donald Tusk, Dick Schoof, Jonas Gahr Støre, Ulf Kristersson, António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte, and Jonathan Powell for their coordination and support.

- wrote the head of state.

He added that "the world has enough strength to guarantee security and peace."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on December 28. Issues of Ukraine's security, obtaining 100 billion dollars for the country's recovery, and more will be discussed.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

