Zelenskyy: strong positions are needed both on the front and in diplomacy so that Putin cannot manipulate

Ukraine needs strong positions both on the front and in diplomacy so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot manipulate and avoid a real and just end to the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this after communicating with Western partners, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, during the conversation, the parties discussed "how we are moving along the diplomatic track now.

Together we discussed the most important priorities. Ukraine appreciates all support. Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the conversation. ... I thank Ukraine's friends Mark Carney, Emmanuel Macron, Alexander Stubb, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, Mette Frederiksen, Donald Tusk, Dick Schoof, Jonas Gahr Støre, Ulf Kristersson, António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte, and Jonathan Powell for their coordination and support. - wrote the head of state.

He added that "the world has enough strength to guarantee security and peace."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on December 28. Issues of Ukraine's security, obtaining 100 billion dollars for the country's recovery, and more will be discussed.

