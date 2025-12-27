Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US are developing a roadmap for prosperity until 2040

Ukraine is working with the United States of America on a roadmap for our state's prosperity until 2040. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

As Zelenskyy noted, there is a general vision with America that several funds will be created in Ukraine.

There will be a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, there will be a sovereign investment platform of Ukraine, there will be a fund for the development of Ukraine, a fund for growth and opportunities of Ukraine. We plan to have an American-Ukrainian investment fund for reconstruction