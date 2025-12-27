$41.930.00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US are developing a roadmap for prosperity until 2040

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Ukraine and the United States are jointly working on a roadmap for prosperity until 2040, which includes the creation of several funds. President Zelenskyy estimates the necessary funds for reconstruction at 700-800 billion dollars.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US are developing a roadmap for prosperity until 2040

Ukraine is working with the United States of America on a roadmap for our state's prosperity until 2040. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, there is a general vision with America that several funds will be created in Ukraine.

There will be a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, there will be a sovereign investment platform of Ukraine, there will be a fund for the development of Ukraine, a fund for growth and opportunities of Ukraine. We plan to have an American-Ukrainian investment fund for reconstruction

 - reads the post of the head of state.

Zelenskyy added: Ukraine has goals and strategies for macroeconomic stability.

The main aspects and directions are our national goals, life expectancy expectations, return of refugees, GDP per capita, new jobs, security guarantees, then - the direction of access to markets and accession to the European Union. We estimate that we need about 700-800 billion for reconstruction

 - he stated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on December 28. Issues of Ukraine's security, obtaining 100 billion dollars for the country's reconstruction, and more will be discussed.

At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced additional economic assistance to Ukraine totaling $2.5 billion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

