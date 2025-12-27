$41.930.00
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
01:53 PM • 6032 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
01:13 PM • 9584 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 10689 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 28513 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 34378 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 79929 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 45928 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 47310 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 65198 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
Not in stars or galaxies: scientists have discovered where most of the ordinary matter in the Universe is located

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Research has shown that 90% of the ordinary matter in the Universe is located between galaxies. Astronomers used fast radio bursts to detect this missing matter.

Not in stars or galaxies: scientists have discovered where most of the ordinary matter in the Universe is located

Scientists have established that a significant part of the ordinary matter of the Universe is not concentrated in stars or galaxies. This is reported by UNN with reference to space.com.

Details

According to the study, 90% of the matter in the Universe is predominantly located in the space between galaxies. At the same time, according to the Big Bang theory, about 5% of the Universe's content consists of ordinary, or baryonic, matter. These are atoms, as well as protons, neutrons, and electrons.

However, astronomers could not find a significant part of this matter in visible objects. Stars contain only about 0.5% of all matter in the Universe, according to the study.

Recently, astronomers used a new tool to solve the problem of missing matter. Fast radio bursts are intense bursts of radio waves that can emit as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun emits in three days. First discovered in 2007, scientists have found that the bursts are caused by compact stellar remnants in distant galaxies. Their energy is depleted as the bursts travel through space, and by the time this energy reaches Earth, it is a thousand times weaker than a cell phone signal emitted on the Moon and received on Earth.

- the study says.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies