The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 13637 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 13806 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 24487 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 20617 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15081 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16582 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 13085 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23417 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11217 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Hubble Telescope unravels the mystery of a "missing planet" near the star Fomalhaut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6502 views

Hubble helped NASA scientists understand where the planet, observed for years near the star Fomalhaut, disappeared to.

Hubble Telescope unravels the mystery of a "missing planet" near the star Fomalhaut

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has helped scientists understand where a planet, observed for years near the star Fomalhaut, disappeared. As it turned out, the bright spot, which was thought to be a celestial body, was actually a giant cloud of dust formed by the collision of two massive space rocks. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The rarity of this discovery is striking, because according to calculations, similar collisions should occur in this area only once every 100,000 years.

Double catastrophe live

The study, published in the journal Science, describes a unique event: over the past 20 years, two powerful collisions of objects at least 60 kilometers wide have occurred in this area. 

Part. Uranus and Neptune may not be "ice giants" at all: scientists' research

These explosions created such dense curtains of debris that they masqueraded as planets until they dissipated over time. The debris formed from bodies the size of a large city, and their sudden appearance and disappearance forced astronomers to revise previous theories.

It is extremely unexpected that two unique massive collisions occurred in this area within 20 years

– said Joshua Lovell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Why this is important for science

Fomalhaut is located only 25 light-years from Earth, which allows astronomers to study the processes of planetary system formation in real time. Studying such catastrophes helps to understand how our solar system once formed. Astrophysicists compare these images to baby photos of our planetary system, as collisions of large rocks are a fundamental stage in planet formation. Researchers are now planning to track the new dust cloud to record its complete disintegration in the coming years.

By observing this, scientists are recording these strong explosions in real time 

– said study author Paul Kalas of the University of California, Berkeley.

Part. NASA found that 96% of SPHEREx telescope images are contaminated by satellite light

Stepan Haftko

