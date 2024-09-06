UK investigates the sale of Oasis concert tickets through Ticketmaster

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119897 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154563 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112444 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187889 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75560 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 46447 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 56863 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 85782 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 64012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200257 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202681 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18052 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150330 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144509 views
UK investigates the sale of Oasis concert tickets through Ticketmaster

UK investigates the sale of Oasis concert tickets through Ticketmaster

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125342 views

A British regulator has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the sale of tickets to Oasis concerts. Fans complain about high prices and long delays when buying tickets.

The British market regulator has launched an investigation into the online ticketing platform Ticketmaster in connection with the sale of tickets to Oasis' concerts. The main question is whether the ticketing platform Ticketmaster violated the law on consumer protection, as after waiting for more than 10 hours, fans were offered tickets at a price that was more than twice their face value.

Written by UNN with reference to WSJ and CNN.

The British regulator is investigating the use of so-called dynamic pricing for Oasis concerts, as the watchdog is concerned about unfair treatment of customers when selling tickets for the band's upcoming tour. In particular, Oasis fans have been complaining about high prices, long delays and errors in purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster.

Fraudulent seizure of the hotel on the water “Baccarat” in Kyiv - the director of the company was suspected06.09.24, 11:29 • 42044 views

450 complaints about advertising from Ticketmaster will be “thoroughly investigated”. Fans report “misleading statements” about the availability and prices of Oasis tickets. In particular, it is stated that after a 10-hour wait, many fans had to pay much more for tickets than they expected. The advertisement indicated prices starting at 75 pounds (89 euros) for seated seats and 150 pounds for standing seats. However, in reality, the prices reached 350 pounds.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson told CNN that the company does not set ticket prices. According to Ticketmaster's website, promoters and artists set prices, which can be fixed or depend on demand.

AddendumAddendum

The process of buying tickets for big concerts is often a source of concern among buyers. In November 2022, Ticketmaster faced public scrutiny for the way it organized Taylor Swift's Eras Eras Tour.

The company found itself embroiled in controversy after a mistake related to the sale of tickets to a concert on the occasion of King Charles's coronation to the British throne.

Recall

UNN reported that Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the band's breakup.

CIA helps prevent terrorist attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna30.08.24, 10:18 • 12837 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite

