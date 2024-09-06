UK investigates the sale of Oasis concert tickets through Ticketmaster

The British market regulator has launched an investigation into the online ticketing platform Ticketmaster in connection with the sale of tickets to Oasis' concerts. The main question is whether the ticketing platform Ticketmaster violated the law on consumer protection, as after waiting for more than 10 hours, fans were offered tickets at a price that was more than twice their face value.

The British regulator is investigating the use of so-called dynamic pricing for Oasis concerts, as the watchdog is concerned about unfair treatment of customers when selling tickets for the band's upcoming tour. In particular, Oasis fans have been complaining about high prices, long delays and errors in purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster.

450 complaints about advertising from Ticketmaster will be “thoroughly investigated”. Fans report “misleading statements” about the availability and prices of Oasis tickets. In particular, it is stated that after a 10-hour wait, many fans had to pay much more for tickets than they expected. The advertisement indicated prices starting at 75 pounds (89 euros) for seated seats and 150 pounds for standing seats. However, in reality, the prices reached 350 pounds.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson told CNN that the company does not set ticket prices. According to Ticketmaster's website, promoters and artists set prices, which can be fixed or depend on demand.

The process of buying tickets for big concerts is often a source of concern among buyers. In November 2022, Ticketmaster faced public scrutiny for the way it organized Taylor Swift's Eras Eras Tour.

The company found itself embroiled in controversy after a mistake related to the sale of tickets to a concert on the occasion of King Charles's coronation to the British throne.

UNN reported that Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the band's breakup.

