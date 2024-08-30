CIA helps prevent terrorist attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

CIA helps prevent terrorist attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

CIA helps prevent terrorist attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

Kyiv  •  UNN

The CIA passed on to the Austrian authorities information about suspects in the preparation of a terrorist attack at Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna. This led to the arrest of four people associated with the Islamic State.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency helped prevent a terrorist attack in Vienna at a concert by American singer Taylor Swift in early August. For this purpose, intelligence was provided to the Austrian authorities. This was announced by Deputy Director of the CIA David Cohen, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Details

According to Cohen, the CIA provided Austria with information about four people suspected of having links to the Islamic State group who were planning the attacks. They were arrested. The suspects were found to be in possession of bomb-making materials and evidence of their access to the concert venue where the concerts were to take place.

The Austrian authorities reported that at least one of the arrested, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

They were planning to kill a huge number of people, tens of thousands at this concert, including, I'm sure, many Americans. The Austrians were able to make these arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them with information about what this ISIS-affiliated group was planning to do

- Cohen said.

Recall

On August 7, three concerts of Taylor Swift were canceled in Vienna due to the threat of a terrorist attack. The singer was scheduled to perform on August 8, 9, and 10 at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

About 200,000 tickets were sold for the concerts, and another 100,000 viewers were supposed to watch the broadcasts outside the stadium. On social media, the singer thanked the authorities for saving lives.

The reason for the cancellation filled me with a new sense of fear and enormous guilt, because so many people were planning to come to these concerts. But I was also grateful to the authorities for making us miss the concerts, not the lives

- she wrote on her Instagram page.

Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist10.05.24, 16:45 • 107033 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

