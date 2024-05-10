Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81651 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107442 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154321 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250559 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165446 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148344 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226018 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113063 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40236 views

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40236 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32270 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32270 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64567 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64567 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32809 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32809 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58710 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58710 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250559 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226018 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226018 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212076 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224614 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224614 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81651 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58710 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64567 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112948 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113846 views
Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist

Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107036 views

Taylor Swift returned as part of her Eras Tour in Paris, presenting a new outfit and an edited setlist with six new tracks from her album "The Tortured Poets Department" during a 3-hour energetic show.

Taylor Swift returned in style to her Eras Tour - its European leg - on Thursday, presenting new The Tortured Poets Department outfits on stage in Paris, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

Fans were delighted as the 34-year-old global megastar did her best in her energetic performance, and also delighted the audience with an edited setlist - six songs were replaced with six new tracks from her new album TTPD - and new costumes during the 3-hour show.

Taylor appeared in a white taffeta Vivienne Westwood dress with a corset bodice, a spectacular drape on the hips and lines from her own words "I love you, it's ruining my life" on the skirt.

Before performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, a song from her new album based on her romance with Matty Healy, she put on a white trench coat to match.

Later, during a show at the Paris La Defense arena in France, Taylor showed off her incredible figure in an orange and pink bodysuit with gemstones, which she paired with matching high boots.

Leaving her blonde hair loose, the Cruel Summer hitmaker added a chunky gold chain necklace and a bold shade of red lipstick to the look.

The superstar later added a dazzling oversized red blazer over the top as dancers joined her on stage to perform The Man's 2019 track.

Taylor, who was praised by fans for changing her outfit for each milestone during the concert, later wore a black and silver tasseled mini-dress.

Taylor also unveiled a new eye-catching yellow dress and other outfits.

Reuters reported that fans of Taylor Swift stood in line for hours in Paris for the first night of the European leg of her Eras Tour. Local media reported that the most ardent "Swifties" slept outside the venue for the first four concerts in Europe.

Taylor is going to perform for four nights at the Parisian arena, and then travel to Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, and Lyon before hitting the stage in the UK.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
reutersReuters
stockholmStockholm
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
madrydMadrid
lisabonLisbon

Contact us about advertising