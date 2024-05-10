Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist

Taylor Swift returned in style to her Eras Tour - its European leg - on Thursday, presenting new The Tortured Poets Department outfits on stage in Paris, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Fans were delighted as the 34-year-old global megastar did her best in her energetic performance, and also delighted the audience with an edited setlist - six songs were replaced with six new tracks from her new album TTPD - and new costumes during the 3-hour show.

Taylor appeared in a white taffeta Vivienne Westwood dress with a corset bodice, a spectacular drape on the hips and lines from her own words "I love you, it's ruining my life" on the skirt.

Before performing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, a song from her new album based on her romance with Matty Healy, she put on a white trench coat to match.

Later, during a show at the Paris La Defense arena in France, Taylor showed off her incredible figure in an orange and pink bodysuit with gemstones, which she paired with matching high boots.

Leaving her blonde hair loose, the Cruel Summer hitmaker added a chunky gold chain necklace and a bold shade of red lipstick to the look.

The superstar later added a dazzling oversized red blazer over the top as dancers joined her on stage to perform The Man's 2019 track.

Taylor, who was praised by fans for changing her outfit for each milestone during the concert, later wore a black and silver tasseled mini-dress.

Taylor also unveiled a new eye-catching yellow dress and other outfits.

Reuters reported that fans of Taylor Swift stood in line for hours in Paris for the first night of the European leg of her Eras Tour. Local media reported that the most ardent "Swifties" slept outside the venue for the first four concerts in Europe.

Taylor is going to perform for four nights at the Parisian arena, and then travel to Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, and Lyon before hitting the stage in the UK.