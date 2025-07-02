$41.820.04
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions in Zhytomyr region: local residents advised to close windows and limit time outdoors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

After two explosions in the village of Berezyno, Zhytomyr region, medics recommend residents close windows and limit time outdoors due to possible toxins in the air. CDC experts also advise drinking more water and using an air purifier.

Explosions in Zhytomyr region: local residents advised to close windows and limit time outdoors

Following two explosions in the village of Berezyno, Zhytomyr region, doctors recommend that residents of the Zhytomyr community and region tightly close windows and limit time outdoors due to possible toxins entering the air. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zhytomyr Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Details

Until all circumstances of the explosion on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway are clarified, experts from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend:

  • close windows;
    • minimize time outdoors;
      • drink more water;
        • if there is an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

          The CDC also urged to "trust only verified sources of information."

          Recall

          Explosions occurred in the village of Berezyno, Hlybochytsia community, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion happened nearby – at enterprise warehouses. At least two dead and 15 injured are reported.

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

          Health
          Zhytomyr Oblast
          Kyiv
