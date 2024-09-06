Fraudulent seizure of the hotel on the water “Baccarat” in Kyiv - the director of the company was suspected

Kyiv law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the director of an enterprise that appropriated a ship belonging to the hotel of the bankrupt bank, Hotel Baccarat, by means of fraud on a large scale. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to prosecutors, the bank that owned the hotel on the water entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the company for UAH 28 million. The buyer had to pay the seller part of the money - UAH 9 million - on the day of the transaction, and the rest by a certain date. The ownership of the vessel was to be re-registered only after the buyer paid the full price.

Not being financially able to fulfill the terms of the contract, the entrepreneur fraudulently re-registered the ownership of the Hotel Baccarat. As a result, the company illegally became the owner of the hotel, for which it was supposed to pay UAH 28 million, but paid only UAH 9 million - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Subsequently, to protect itself from the claims of the rightful owner, the company tried to sell it and pledge it as collateral for a mortgage.

In civil proceedings, the Supreme Court canceled all illegal registration actions and recognized the bank, which has already been liquidated and on whose behalf the authorized persons of the Deposit Guarantee Fund acted, as the legal owner of the vessel.

Currently, the man was served a notice of suspicion and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

At the request of the District Prosecutor's Office, the Hotel Baccarat was seized to prevent attempts to further sell the vessel and to secure a civil claim in the criminal proceedings.

