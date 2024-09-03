Caused almost a million hryvnias in damages to the capital: a representative of the organization that repaired the South Bridge will be tried
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy director of a contractor organization is accused of entering false data into the acts of work performed on the South Bridge in Kyiv.
The prosecutor's office believes that the defendant entered false information in the acts of work performed, in particular, during emergency repairs of the structures of the South Bridge, components were replaced.
UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
Details
The deputy director of a contractor involved in emergency works to repair the expansion joints of the Southern Bridge and traffic interchanges in Kyiv will be tried. According to the indictment, the capital's community suffered UAH 1 million in damages.
According to the investigation, in 2023, Kyivavtoshlyakhmist Municipal Enterprise and a private enterprise signed an agreement for emergency repairs of the deformation joints of the Southern Bridge and traffic interchanges in Kyiv.
Subsequently, the deputy director of the contractor, knowing for a fact that during the performance of the work the concrete mixture was partially replaced with another one not provided for in the tender documents, entered information into the acts of work performed, which led to additional costs
The experts' conclusion confirmed that the capital's community suffered damages in the amount of almost UAH 1 million.
