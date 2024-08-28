Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge to be opened by the end of October - KCSA

By the end of October, it is planned to resume full traffic on the South Bridge for private vehicles and public buses. A new transport route from Troyeschyna is also planned to be launched.

This was stated by Ruslan Kandybor, Director of the KCSA Transport Infrastructure Department, on Kyiv FM radio, UNN reports .

We plan to have full traffic on the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge by the end of October, both for private cars and public transport - Kandybor says.

He said that it is planned to open a new transport route from Troyeshchyna, where a tram already runs, to connect with the train. Two transit bus routes will run along this route - one from Troyeshchyna and the other from Rusanivka. Buses will pick up passengers from the tram's final stops and deliver them across Podil Bridge.

Recall

The Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge in Kyiv was partially reopened last December for special and emergency vehicles and bus service.