Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge to be opened by the end of October - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
KCSA plans to resume full traffic on the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge by the end of October. A new transport route will be launched from Troyeshchyna, connecting the tram line with the train through Podil.
This was stated by Ruslan Kandybor, Director of the KCSA Transport Infrastructure Department, on Kyiv FM radio, UNN reports .
We plan to have full traffic on the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge by the end of October, both for private cars and public transport
He said that it is planned to open a new transport route from Troyeshchyna, where a tram already runs, to connect with the train. Two transit bus routes will run along this route - one from Troyeshchyna and the other from Rusanivka. Buses will pick up passengers from the tram's final stops and deliver them across Podil Bridge.
Recall
The Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge in Kyiv was partially reopened last December for special and emergency vehicles and bus service.