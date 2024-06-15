Ammunition is already arriving in Ukraine on the Czech initiative

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative is already arriving in Ukraine. This year, Kyiv will be able to continuously receive a "significant amount" of them. Lipavsky said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

Details

The first batches of ammunition are arriving in Ukraine these days. So this year we will be able to purchase and continuously supply a significant amount of ammunition. So far, the Czech Republic has supplied more than a million shells to Ukraine through various channels the minister said.

Lipavsky noted that it is the Czech initiative that helps to continue supplying ammunition to the Ukrainian military.

Already 20 countries have pledged to participate in this initiative, five of which have already sent money for which the Czech Republic can conclude agreements and purchase ammunition from different countries and then send it to Ukraine. These are Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, and Canada.

Czech initiative could provide Ukraine with 1.5 million rounds, double initial pledge - Bloomberg