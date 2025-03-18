Seven EU countries support funding for Radio Free Europe after US aid cuts - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Seven countries of the European Union, including Germany and the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, support the Czech initiative to finance "Radio Free Europe". This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.
Details
The initiative arose against the background of reduced financial support from the Trump administration.
In particular, as reported, seven countries, including Germany, as well as the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltic States, want the EU to intervene and take over the financing of this important source of information, which plays a key role in countries where democratic rights are either threatened or completely absent.
Prague, where the headquarters of "Radio Free Europe" is located, raised this issue on Monday during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. When asked about the initiative, EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas told reporters that the bloc cannot "automatically" intervene to replace the US, but countries have begun "discussing to find a way to see what we can do".
Reminder
The Czech government called on the EU to support the broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. In particular, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the closure of these broadcasters would be a loss for everyone who supports democracy.