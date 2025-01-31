Czech Republic announces new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine

The Czech Republic will launch a new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

This was reported by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in an interview with RND, UNN reports.

In 2024, we managed to supply 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, about a third of which were of 155 mm caliber. This played an important role in establishing parity on the battlefield in Ukraine. Previously, the ratio of ammunition was 1:10 in favor of the Russians, but with our help it became 1:1. We know that the war will continue and we will still need ammunition in 2025. I cannot give a specific figure for this year's new initiative because I don't want to set a goal. We have to provide Ukraine with what it needs. We are currently studying how we can finance the new ammunition initiative, and then we will see how much ammunition we can buy with this money - said the minister.

The minister noted that it is not yet possible to name specific figures for the new project, as everything will depend on available funding. The Czech Republic is exploring possible sources of funds, after which the volume of supplies will be determined.

It is impossible to say in general terms how long it will take for the ammunition to finally arrive in Ukraine. It depends on the origin and technical condition of the ammunition. Sometimes they still need to be adapted, repaired, or generally improved before they can be used reliably in Ukraine. In any case, there is still plenty of ammunition in the world that we could purchase for Ukraine. It is a matter of political will, and if many EU member states rejoin our initiative, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine - Lipavsky said.

Finland has approved the 27th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 198 million euros. The total amount of Finnish defense aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 2.5 billion euros.