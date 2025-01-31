Czech Republic announces new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27646 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67876 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102926 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106287 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130135 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103560 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106877 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103446 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93947 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112877 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107324 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153064 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1427 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8733 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107324 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112877 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138695 views
Czech Republic announces new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29139 views

The Czech Republic is preparing a new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025. The volume of new supplies will depend on available funding, but there is still enough ammunition in the world to purchase.

The Czech Republic will launch a new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

This was reported by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in an interview with RND, UNN reports.

Details [1

In 2024, we managed to supply 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, about a third of which were of 155 mm caliber. This played an important role in establishing parity on the battlefield in Ukraine. Previously, the ratio of ammunition was 1:10 in favor of the Russians, but with our help it became 1:1. We know that the war will continue and we will still need ammunition in 2025. I cannot give a specific figure for this year's new initiative because I don't want to set a goal. We have to provide Ukraine with what it needs. We are currently studying how we can finance the new ammunition initiative, and then we will see how much ammunition we can buy with this money

- said the minister.

The minister noted that it is not yet possible to name specific figures for the new project, as everything will depend on available funding. The Czech Republic is exploring possible sources of funds, after which the volume of supplies will be determined.  

It is impossible to say in general terms how long it will take for the ammunition to finally arrive in Ukraine. It depends on the origin and technical condition of the ammunition. Sometimes they still need to be adapted, repaired, or generally improved before they can be used reliably in Ukraine. In any case, there is still plenty of ammunition in the world that we could purchase for Ukraine. It is a matter of political will, and if many EU member states rejoin our initiative, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine

- Lipavsky said.

Recall

 Finland has approved the 27th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 198 million euros. The total amount of Finnish defense aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached 2.5 billion euros.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
jan-lipavskyJan Lipavský
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

