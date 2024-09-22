Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to combat floods

Ukraine has handed over industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic, which suffered from large-scale floods. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said this , UNN reports .

According to the Czech official, the cargo is being transported by diplomats of the Czech Consulate General in Lviv.

Our diplomats from the Consulate General in Lviv are currently transporting a batch of dryers donated by Ukraine to the Czech Republic. Ukraine is at war, but it does not forget about its friends in need. We really appreciate it. Thank you - Lipavsky wrote.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine is ready to provide Portugal with a specialized AN-32P firefighting aircraft and a team of specialists to fight large-scale forest fires. The proposal came on behalf of President Zelenskyy in response to the difficult situation in the central and northern regions of the country.