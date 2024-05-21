EU approves use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The European Union has approved the use of profits from frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said, UNN reports.

Within the EU, we have decided today to transfer the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank to Ukraine. This year alone, it could be up to 74 billion kronor (about 3 billion euros - ed.). 90% of the proceeds will go to military support. russia must pay for the damage caused by its war of aggression